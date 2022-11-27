Fire breaks out in a train at Kuppam ani pettandi

A fire broke out in the AC coach of the Howrah Express, which was going to Yeswantpur from Bangalore via Kuppam. It is learned that S9 bogie caught fire due to which, the train stopped at Kuppam railway station.

The passengers got off the train and ran out of fear. The railway staff brought the fire under control and started repairs immediately.

The passengers breathed in a sigh of relief that there was no loss of life.

However, the cause of the accident is still unknown. Railway officials say that no one was injured and have taken up an inquiry into the cause of the accident. The full details are yet to be ascertained