Fire breaks out in Navajeevan express train in Gudur, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in the Navajeevan express train travelling from Ahmedabad to Chennai near Gudur Junction. The passengers were suddenly panicked by this incident. However, a major accident was averted due to the vigilance of the railway staff.



According to the information, fire broke out in the Pantry coach of Navjeevan Express which was traveling from Ahmedabad towards Chennai. Observing this, the staff stopped the train at Gudur railway station and brought the fire under control. Due to this accident, the train stopped at Gudur railway station for an hour and later headed Chennai.



The railway officials breathed in a sigh of relief as there was no casualties reported. A statement is yet to be issued from the authorities on the incident.