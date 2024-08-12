  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Fire breaks out in Seven Hills Hospital

The fire fighters bringing down the situation under control at a hospital in Visakhapatnam on Sunday
x

The fire fighters bringing down the situation under control at a hospital in Visakhapatnam on Sunday

Highlights

Fire broke out from the fifth floor of Seven Hills Hospital located at Ram Nagar in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Visakhapatnam: Fire broke out from the fifth floor of Seven Hills Hospital located at Ram Nagar in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. No one was injured in the incident.

Fortunately, there was no patient present on the floor during the incident.

According to the preliminary report, a short circuit is said to be the reason for the accident.

City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi reached the hospital after getting the information about the fire and supervised the rescue operations until the fire crews completely brought the fire under control.

He monitored the situation until the patients were evacuated to a safe place.

Speaking on the occasion, the CP said that there are frequent fire accidents in hospitals in recent times and there is

a need to take appropriate measures.

He said that the safety of the patients is the responsibility of the hospital management and all the hospitals should conduct safety audits regularly.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X