Fire breaks out in Seven Hills Hospital

Visakhapatnam: Fire broke out from the fifth floor of Seven Hills Hospital located at Ram Nagar in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. No one was injured in the incident.

Fortunately, there was no patient present on the floor during the incident.

According to the preliminary report, a short circuit is said to be the reason for the accident.

City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi reached the hospital after getting the information about the fire and supervised the rescue operations until the fire crews completely brought the fire under control.

He monitored the situation until the patients were evacuated to a safe place.

Speaking on the occasion, the CP said that there are frequent fire accidents in hospitals in recent times and there is

a need to take appropriate measures.

He said that the safety of the patients is the responsibility of the hospital management and all the hospitals should conduct safety audits regularly.