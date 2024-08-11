Live
- Punjab's hockey players return to Amritsar after winning Olympic bronze
- Kenyan police launch manhunt for Al-Shabab militants after attack in border region
- 'Pitches were tough to play against spinners', says DK on Kohli's dismissals in SL ODIs
- Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announces plans for new airports in AP and Telangana
- Tungabhadra Dam Gate Failure Triggers Massive Water Release, Villages on Alert
- Vishnu Manchu donates ₹10 Lakhs to support underprivileged artists on daughter’s b’day
- Bengal BJP chief writes to JP Nadda, seeks intervention in bringing justice to doctor’s murder
- Can diabetes raise risk of uterine fibroids in women?
- ‘AAY’ is a film rooted in Godavari culture: Narne Nithiin
- CM Revanth Reddy's International Tour Sparks Controversy
Fire broke out on fifth floor of a private hospital
Fire broke out from the fifth floor of Seven Hills Hospital located at Ram Nagar in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.
The fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. As of now, no one was injured in the incident and no casualty reported.
Fortunately, there was no patient present at the floor during the incident.
According to the preliminary report, short circuit is said to be the reason for the accident.
The extent of damage is yet to be ascertained. Further, details are awaited.
