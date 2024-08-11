  • Menu
Fire broke out on fifth floor of a private hospital

Fire broke out from the fifth floor of Seven Hills Hospital located at Ram Nagar in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Visakhapatnam: Fire broke out from the fifth floor of Seven Hills Hospital located at Ram Nagar in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. As of now, no one was injured in the incident and no casualty reported.

Fortunately, there was no patient present at the floor during the incident.

According to the preliminary report, short circuit is said to be the reason for the accident.

The extent of damage is yet to be ascertained. Further, details are awaited.



