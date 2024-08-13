  • Menu
Fire Erupts at a hotel in Visakhapatnam, creates panic among locals

A fire broke out at a hotel located on Beach Road, sending thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the air and prompting widespread panic among local residents and visitors.

A fire broke out at a hotel located on Beach Road, sending thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the air and prompting widespread panic among local residents and visitors. Fire crews swiftly arrived at the scene in response to emergency calls, working diligently to control the rapidly spreading flames.

The preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit may have triggered the fire, although officials are still assessing the situation.

As firefighters continue to battle the blaze, officials are working to estimate the extent of property damage caused by the fire. The incident has raised alarms in the community, highlighting the need for enhanced safety protocols in public recreational areas.

