Fire erupts at private hospital in Nandyal, no casualties

Nandyal : Massive fire broke out at Srikara multi super specialty hospital at Srinivasa Center in Nandyal town on Wednesday, but there were no casualties. The hospital is on the first floor of the building. According to sources, fire broke out from the switch board in the hospital at about 8 am, apparently due to short circuit and quickly spread to other wards. Patients became panic after seeing the fire and started screaming.
The hospital staff immediately alerted fire department. Firefighters along with two fire tenders rushed to the spot. They entered the hospital by breaking window panes and after one hour of toiling, successfully doused the flames. They evacuated patients with the help of ladders and shifted them to a nearby private hospital.
In the fire mishap, most of the hospital was burnt. It was suspected that the fire accident occurred due to short circuit.
As the hospital is located on the main road,there was huge traffic jam due to the incident. Police personnel diverted traffic to another route. The officials are yet to assess the damage occurred due to the fire mishap.