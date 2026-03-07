Fire erupts in Seshachalam hills, officials contain blaze

A small fire incident was reported in the forest area of the Seshachalam Hills near Tirumala on Friday morning, prompting a quick response from forest and fire department officials. Authorities confirmed that the blaze was contained after several hours of firefighting efforts.

According to officials, the fire was detected in the Kakulamanu Dibba region of the hills, located close to the windmill zone. Local residents who noticed smoke rising from the forest immediately informed the Tirumala forest wing of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the fire department.

Emergency teams rushed to the location with two fire engines and began operations to control the flames. Firefighters, along with TTD personnel, used fire beaters and other equipment to stop the blaze from spreading to nearby forest stretches. Officials said the fire mainly affected a limited patch of dry grass and fallen vegetation.

The teams worked for nearly three hours before successfully bringing the situation under control. Authorities continued to monitor the area as a precaution to ensure that the flames do not reignite. Forest officials noted that such incidents tend to occur more frequently during the summer months when large quantities of dry leaves and grass accumulate across the forested slopes of the Seshachalam range. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and officials said an assessment is underway.