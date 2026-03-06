Fire safety mock drill conducted

Ongole: A fire safety mock drill was conducted at the Government General Hospital (GGH) Ongole, under the supervision of the Disaster Management (Fire Safety) team, on Thursday.

GGH Superintendent Dr S Manikya Rao emphasised the need for staff at all levels to be aware of fire prevention methods and to properly operate the firefighting equipment available at the hospital. Assistant Fire Safety Officer Srinivasulu Reddy and his team demonstrated how to handle fires caused by short circuits, gas leaks, and AC units, explaining the appropriate use of water, foam, CO₂, and powder extinguishers depending on the fire type. Staff were given hands-on, practical training to control flames effectively. GGH Administrator Addaiah announced that phase-wise fire safety training would be provided through the Fire Department, with regular maintenance of firefighting equipment.

Deputy Superintendents Dr Tirupati Reddy, Dr Prabhakara Rao, CSRMO Dr Madhavi Latha, Assistant Director Dr Anil Reddy, Nursing Superintendent M Jayalalitha, and security, sanitation, and nursing staff participated in the programme.