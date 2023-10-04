First-ever AI musical concert held at VIT-AP University

Inavolu(Guntur district): In an awe-inspiring event, the Null (Infosec) Chapter of VIT-AP University in collaboration with the Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Centre (AIR Center) and the IIEC in VIT-AP presented ‘Harmony Unleashed,’ India’s first-ever AI musical concert. This event was a true testament to the power of technology and innovation in the world of music.

Dr SV Kota Reddy, Dr Jagadish Mudiganti, Dr Ameet Chavan, Dr Hari Seetha, Dr Sibi Chakkaravarthy S, Prof Samuel Johnson and Dr Sudhakar Ilango and others were present. Dr Hari Seetha delved into the world of artificial intelligence, shedding light on the fascinating utilisation of generative AI models and real-time applications. Prof Samuel Johnson shared his experiences in both his career and his profound love for music.Dr Sibi Chakkaravarthy S, faculty coordinator of Null Chapter, introduced AI-generated music videos, showcasing the remarkable fusion of technology and creativity. The musical journey continued with Vishal and Anirudh’s “Rathamaarey” followed by the soulful rendition of SP Bala Subramanyam. Prof Samuel delighted the audience with insights into the connection between Rajinikanth and SP Bala Subramanyam. The concert then featured MM Keeravaani’s rendition of “Komuram Bheemudo” from the film RRR, further captivating the audience. “Blinding Lights” by The Weekend, performed by an AI-generated artist, kept the audience guessing the identity of the artist.