First flood warning stans

Vijayawada: Steady inflows into major reservoirs across Andhra Pradesh following widespread rainfall have ensured comfortable storage levels for irrigation, power generation, and drinking water needs.

At Srisailam, the reservoir level stood at 882.50 feet with 202.50 TMC in storage. Inflows were 3, 80, 391 cusecs and outflows 4, 22, 030 cusecs.

The Nagarjuna Sagar project maintained 586.50 feet level with 302.91 TMC against a gross capacity of 312.05 TMC, recording equal inflows and outflows of 3, 67, 423 cusecs. The Pulichintala project reported 168.17 feet with 35.818 TMC storage, with inflows of 3, 61, 315 cusecs and outflows of 3, 86, 179 cusecs. With upstream releases continuing, the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada saw inflows of 4, 50, 326 cusecs on Wednesday.

Water Resources Department (WRD) officials discharged 4, 38, 288 cusecs into the sea through 69 gates, with continuation of the first flood warning. To maintain the barrage crest level at 12 feet, officials released 12,038 cusecs into the Krishna Western and Eastern canals, while the Guntur Channel received no supply. Altogether, canal draws accounted for 13,251 cusecs. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has cautioned that inflows may rise further, possibly crossing 4.60 lakh cusecs.

Five SDRF teams have been stationed at river ghats in Vijayawada to handle any emergency rescue or relief operations.

With Dasara festivities in progress, authorities have issued special guidelines to regulate pilgrim movement at the ghats.

Police, irrigation, and municipal staff have been deployed along vulnerable stretches, with barricades and warning boards set up to alert the public.