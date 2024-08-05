First memorial lecture of Dr Neelam Ramesh Reddy held

Anantapur: Teachers play crucial role in shaping the character of students and the society at large, observed Dr Dittakavi Chakrapani, former Commissioner of Collegiate Education and Intermediate Board.

Participating at the memorial lecture of Dr Neelam Ramesh Reddy, a renowned educationist, at Government Arts College here on Sunday, Dr Chakrapani spoke on ‘Role of a Teacher in Present Society’ and on the critical role teachers play in shaping both individual lives and the broader society. He elaborated on the multifaceted role of teachers, describing them not just as a profession but as a calling. “Being a teacher is more than a job; it’s a calling. You will encourage, lead, teach, and guide, leaving a lasting mark on every child’s life”.

Dr Chakrapani provided practical advice for teachers to enhance their impact, recommending the integration of real-world examples into lessons, fostering interactive discussions, and utilizing modern teaching aids. He noted that a society with critical thinkers contribute to innovation, effective problem-solving, and a deeper understanding of societal

issues. He also underscored the inspirational role of teachers, who often become role models for their students. Teachers naturally become role models, influencing academic growth and shaping the values and character of their students. Teachers resilience and passion can inspire students to adopt positive mindsets and pursue their aspirations.

The event was organised by retired principal Prof G Venkata Siva Reddy, Prof Rangaswamy, Dr Suresh Babu and others and attended by prominent people from civil society, including leaders from Parivarthana, Jana Vignana Vedika, HRF, Praja Science Vedika, Lions Club, and Reservation Employees Federation.