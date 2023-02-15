Fisherman catches a rare fish in Konaseema, amasses Rs. 2 lakh in auction

A fisherman from Antarvedi village of Konaseema was overjoyed after a 26 kg fish was caught in his net and fetched Ra. 2.1 lakh in an auction at Antarvedi Mini Harbor Market.



According to the experts, Kachidi fish, also known as crocodile fish, fetches the highest price in the international market due to its high medicinal value. It is also called as golden fish by fishermen. Because its cost is said to compete with gold.

Due to its medicinal use, the traders buy this fish for high cost compared to other fish. Traders revealed that the Kachidi fishws are exported to Calcutta, Kerala and Sri Lanka.

It is said that these fishes do not stay in one place permanently, so they rarely get caught in the net.