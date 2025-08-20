Fishermen to get priority in Aadarana 3.0

Vijayawada: The coalition government is committed to the all-round development of the state’s fishermen, said minister for BC, economically weaker sections (EWS) welfare, handlooms, and textiles S Savitha. She said that every promise made to the community during the elections is being fulfilled. On Tuesday, AP Fisheries Development Corporation chairman Kollu Peddiraju met the minister Savitha at her camp office in Tadepalli. Peddiraju thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and minister Savitha for giving him the opportunity to serve as chairman.

During their discussion, the minster highlighted the government’s efforts to support fishermen. She noted that the financial assistance provided during the fishing ban period has been doubled from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. She added that the previous YSRCP government had only provided Rs10,000. The coalition government has already deposited Rs 259 crore into the accounts of over 1.29 lakh fishermen across the state, fulfilling its election promise. Savitha also pointed out that the coalition government deserves credit for repealing GO No. 217, a controversial order introduced by the previous government.

She recalled that it was Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu who first decided to provide an allowance to fishermen during the ban period in 2014. From 2014 to 2019, the TDP government provided Rs 788 crore as allowance. The government also provides a subsidy of Rs 9 per litre on diesel and a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of fishermen who die in accidents while fishing. She also noted that the TDP government was the first to give pensions to fishermen at age 50. The minister announced that fishermen will be prioritised in the upcoming Aadarana 3.0 scheme, which will provide them with modern fishing equipment. She said that the Chief Minister’s goal is to support fishermen in every way possible. In response, chairman Peddiraju assured the minister that he wouldwork to ensure that all government schemes for fishermen reach those who need them most. The meeting was also attended by leaders of various fishermen’s associations.