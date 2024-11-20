Fishing gear, sheds gutted on seashore

Srikakulam: Fishing gear and sheds were destroyed in a fire accident occurred on seashore between Kottadibbalapalem and DMatshyalesham villages in Etcherla mandal on Tuesday.

Cause of the accident, which is the second major fire incident in recent times, is yet to ascertained. In the accident fish nets, boats, tubs and sheds made of straw and wooden logs were burnt. These sheds and fishing gear belongto fishermen of the Kottadibbalapalem and DMatshyalesham villages.

On learning of the fire accident, the fishermen rushed to spot but were unable to stop it from spreading as they have no equipment. Due to highspeed winds on the seashore, the fire spreadquickly damaging the material in no time. Entire material was damaged by the time fire tenders reached the spot. Fishermen are expressing doubts over the fire accidents occurring on seashore in recent times which was not seen before. Etcherla police registered a case over the incident based on the complaint lodged by the victim fishermen and launched investigation.