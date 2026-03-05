Five die as car rams truck on Chittoor–Bengaluru highway

Tirupati: Five devotees from Bengaluru lost their lives in a tragic road accident on the Chittoor–Bengaluru National Highway near Gangavaram Cross in Palamaner of Chittoor district on Wednesday morning while travelling to Tirumala for darshan.

According to preliminary investigation, the group had left Bengaluru in the early hours in a car bound for Tirumala. When the vehicle reached a stretch of the national highway near Palamaner, the driver is believed to have lost control.

The car, reportedly moving at high speed, crashed into the rear of a truck travelling ahead.

The impact of the collision was severe, leaving the front portion of the car completely crushed. All five occupants were trapped inside the wreckage and suffered fatal injuries, dying on the spot. Police identified the deceased as Mohan Das (71), Nagaraja Rao (61), Kusuma (61), Jayanthi (59) and Pooja (33), all residents of Rajajinagar area in Bengaluru.

Motorists passing through the highway alerted the police, following which Palamaner police personnel rushed to the scene.

With assistance from local residents, the bodies were retrieved from the damaged vehicle and later shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police registered a case and began an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Officials said they are examining whether driver error, over speeding or a possible mechanical fault led to the crash. Authorities once again urged motorists to exercise caution while travelling on national highways and to strictly follow road safety norms.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy expressed grief over the incident. He spoke with officials to gather details and conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims. The minister also directed concerned authorities to conduct a thorough inquiry into the accident.

Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao expressed shock over the road accident and conveyed his deep condolences to the families of the deceased. He asked officials to extend all necessary assistance and support to them.