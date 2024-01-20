Five die in 2 separate accidents

Anakapalli: Five persons died in two different accidents in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts on Friday.

An accident occurred at Sankaram Bridge in Anakapalli district when a family belonging to East Godavar was returning from Simhachalam.

The car the family was travelling lost control when one of its tyres burst.

Three persons died on the spot as the vehicle had hit a divider losing control.

The bodies were shifted to King George Hospital for post-mortem.

Another accident occurred near Duvvada Naga Devata temple while two persons were commuting from Gajuwaka to Sabbavaram on a two-wheeler when a tipper hit their vehicle. K Venkata Prasad (31) and his niece Harshini (8) died on the spot. Duvvada police have registered a case and investigation is on.