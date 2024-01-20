  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Five die in 2 separate accidents

Five die in 2 separate accidents
x
Highlights

Five persons died in two different accidents in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts on Friday.

Anakapalli: Five persons died in two different accidents in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts on Friday.

An accident occurred at Sankaram Bridge in Anakapalli district when a family belonging to East Godavar was returning from Simhachalam.

The car the family was travelling lost control when one of its tyres burst.

Three persons died on the spot as the vehicle had hit a divider losing control.

The bodies were shifted to King George Hospital for post-mortem.

Another accident occurred near Duvvada Naga Devata temple while two persons were commuting from Gajuwaka to Sabbavaram on a two-wheeler when a tipper hit their vehicle. K Venkata Prasad (31) and his niece Harshini (8) died on the spot. Duvvada police have registered a case and investigation is on.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X