Five doctors among nine staff suspended in ESI Hospital

Vijayawada: Following the surprise inspection of the ESI hospital at Rajamahendravaram by minister for labour Vasamsetti Subhash on Monday, the...

Vijayawada: Following the surprise inspection of the ESI hospital at Rajamahendravaram by minister for labour Vasamsetti Subhash on Monday, the director of AP Insurance and Medical Services issued orders suspending nine employees of ESI Hospital, including five doctors, and four administrative staff, for dereliction of duty.

The minister during his surprise check found that some doctors and the staff left the hospital after signing in the register while some other employees did not sign in the register. Peeved at the dereliction of duty, the minister instructed the director to take action against the erring employees. The minister said that the ESI department was committed to provide quality medical service to the employee state insurance subscribers and their family members. He asserted that the indiscipline would not be tolerated. Some more action would be initiated after receiving full report after inquiry.

The director appealed to the doctors and the hospital staff to strive hard for the welfare of the beneficiaries.

