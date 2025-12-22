Five held, 7 kg ganja seized

Ongole: Prakasam district police conducted anti-narcotics operations at Ongole Railway Station and on express trains and seized 7-kg of ganja on Saturday night.

To completely curb the illegal transportation of ganja and other narcotics, the special team, comprising Women Police Station CI Sudhakar, Sub-Inspectors, Eagle Team, and dog squad personnel with sniffer dog Roxy, inspected train compartments, railway premises, and parcel centres.

During checks on the Alappuzha Express between Ongole and Singarayakonda, police seized about 7 kilograms of ganja and detained five suspects from Jharkhand and Bihar states. The accused include Sarvam Layya (24), Sharavan Layya (31), Mantu Manjhi (29), and Prakash Mirdha (28) of Jharkhand state, and Miskarma Gaurav (22) of Bihar state, and were handed over to the GRP for further investigation.

Police authorities warned of strict legal action against anyone transporting, selling, or consuming ganja and narcotics. They urged citizens to report narcotics-related information via toll-free number 1972, Dial 112, or WhatsApp 9121102266, assuring the confidentiality of informants’ details.