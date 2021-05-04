Five including a sarpanch died in an accident in Nellore

Nellore, May 4: Five people including the village Sarpanch died in an accident at Sajjapuram village in Nellore Rural Mandal in the afternoon on Tuesday when a tractor overturned. Village Sarpanch Appakuti Penchalaiah and five others are moving on a tractor for getting water-melon load from the field and accidentally the vehicle toppled and slipped into a nearby pond in which five people died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Sarpanch A. Penchalaiah, Kilari Hymavathi, L Lakshmi Kanthamma, Manapaka Krishnaveni, and Thandra Venkata Ramanamma. Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy rushed to the spot and monitored the relief activities. He consoled the families of the deceased and assured them of any support from the Government.

TDP senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy expressed shock over the death of five persons and demanded exgratia from the government and coverage under the YSR Bima scheme to the bereaved families. A pall of gloom descended on the village with the sudden death of five persons including the village sarpanch.