Five people were killed in a road mishap in Nandyal district

Kurnool: Five people were killed in a road mishap that occurred on the National Highway near Nallagatla village in Allagadda mandal of Nandyal district in the wee hours on Wednesday. Four members of a family and a car driver were among the dead. The deceased who were identified as Ravindra (55) (family head) his wife Lakshmi (50) son Kiran (30) his wife Kavya (25) and driver Ashok (32). They were all residents of Alwal district in Hyderabad of Telangana state.

The Inspector of Police, Allagadda rural police station, Hanumantha Naik said that Kiran and Kavya have entered into the wedlock on 29 February. The family members have planned a trip to Tirupati to seek the blessings of Lord Balaji. With the thought the family members have gone to Tirupati two days ago.

After offering prayers and bestowing the blessings of Lord Balaji they were all set on a return journey to Hyderabad from Tirupati on Wednesday.

When they entered into Allagadda constituency in the wee hours on Wednesday the driver Ashok who was in a drowsy state had hit a roadside parked lorry. In the incident the newly wedded couple and the family heads besides the car driver, all five people, died on the spot, the Inspector of Police said.

The police after learning about the ghastly road mishap rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation and shifted the bodies to Allagadda government general hospital. The information has been passed on to the deceased family members. After their arrival and after completion of formalities the bodies would be handed over to them, stated the officer, adding he said the driver lost control over the steering due to high speed, which has claimed the five lives.