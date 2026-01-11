Flamingo festival 2026 kicks off with cultural festivities

Tirupati: Sullurupeta witnessed festive scenes on Saturday morning with the inauguration of the Flamingo Festival 2026. The three-day event began with a Shobha Yatra taken out from Holy Cross Circle to the Government Junior College arch. A large number of people participated with enthusiasm.

The procession was flagged off by Sullurupeta MLA Nelavala Vijayasree and Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy. District collector Dr S Venkateswar also took part. The rally featured various folk and cultural presentations.

The flamingo festival is being held at multiple locations, including Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary, Atakanithippa, BV Palem Point, Ubbalamadugu waterfalls and Irukkam Island. Visitors can enjoy birdwatching, nature trails and leisure activities at these sites.

A large number of visitors thronged BV Palem, where the festival atmosphere was lively. Tourists were seen enjoying boat rides, while the district collector interacted with children and visitors in a friendly manner. The collector said that special boating facilities and free bus services were arranged for visitors as part of the festival.

Free boating is available for children below 15 years of age, while those above 15 years are charged Rs 30 for 30 minutes. Safety measures are in place, and wearing life jackets is mandatory for all. The collector also said that a charge of Rs 100 is being collected for to-and-fro travel to Irukkam Island. The income generated will be given to local fishermen societies and boat operators through tourism. Fisheries department officials set up various stalls near BV Palem.

In another programme held at the Government Junior College grounds in Sullurupeta, the animal husbandry department stall was inaugurated. MLA Vijayasree, collector Dr Venkateswar, RDO Kiranmayi and others performed traditional Gopuja on the occasion.

Several departmental stalls were set up at the junior college grounds, including those of animal husbandry, police, MEPMA which evoked good response from the visitors.