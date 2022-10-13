Flash floods wreak havoc in Anantapur

Anantapur: The drought-prone Anantapur district witnessed a very rare phenomena of massive rains since Thursday leading to flash floods and water entering homes and breaches to some lakes.

Apart from Satyasai district, Penukonda, Hindupur and Rudrampeta, Nadimivanka, Adarsh Nagar were inundated and rain water entered many houses in several colonies. A cement lorry fell into the flooded river in Bukkarayasamudram. The driver who was in an inebriated condition was rescued. A temporary bamboo bridge between Sairallepalle and Kulagutlapally in Sathya Sai district was washed away by Chitravati floods.

Officials said the local lakes including Singanamala received 60 percent more rainwater compared to March 2022. Chitravathi river is also overflowing and the reservoir is full to its capacity. Bukkapatnam tank is also overflowing with rainwater.

Around 12 colonies in the city, including Rudrampet panchayat, were flooded with rainwater from lakes and hundreds of people were displaced. Affected people were relocated to temporary relief camps built at a nearby government school and a temple. Many areas had no power since Tuesday night and drainages were overflowing. Police and Fire department personnel used boats to rescue the affected people.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday took stock of the situation and asked the officials to ensure that the official machinery stands by the people in the affected areas.

He asked them to pay an immediate financial aid of Rs 2,000 to each affected family. The CM also directed the officials to distribute rice, dal, palm oil, onions and potatoes to all the affected families.

The official machinery should assess the loss immediately after the rains recede, he said, suggesting that compensation for crop loss should be provided to the farmers quickly.

District Collector Basanth Kumar said that weather reports suggest rainfall for 3 more days. Tahsildars have been alerted to monitor the situation and ensure that necessary relief measures were taken up. He said 60 NDRF personnel were engaged in relief and rescue operations in Somnathnagar, Rangaswamynagar and Azhadhnagar, Shantinagar, Bhagathsingnagar, Rajakanagar and in Chaitanya and CPI colonies.

Relief and rehabilitation camps were opened at G R Function Hall, Rehmath Function Hall, Nethaji Subhash Chandra Bose High School and Potti Sriramulu High School.