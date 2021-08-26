Flawless land data resolves land issues: Deputy CM Dharmana Krishna Das

Nellore: Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das said land issues can be resolved registering exact land measurements, boundaries, and proprietary rights.

He visited Mannangidinne village in Kavali rural Mandal on Thursday for observing the land survey activity and laid the first boundary stone and observed the process using a drone.

Krishna Das said that the state government is intending to complete the survey process by Oct 22 and the personnel of Survey of India are taking up it duly following the scientific procedures. He said earlier private persons were doing it.

He said involvement of people is more important for the success of the programme for fast completion of the survey. The Deputy Chief Minister said they are organizing the survey in a unique way giving no scope for irregularities and this is a model one in the country.

Legislator R Pratapkumar Reddy informed the Deputy Chief Minister that there are land issues in Kavali, Vengalarao Nagar and Dagadarthi and he directed the Collector to resolve them as per provisions.

District Collector Chakradhar Babu said that the state government brought the Land Titling Act, 2020 which is distinctive in the country. He said resurvey resolves all issues of dotted lands of the farmers and this is being taken up after 70 years of independence.

He informed that they are receiving a majority of requisitions from the people regarding land issues, and they will automatically be solved through the resurvey.

Joint Collector-Revenue MN Harendira Prasad, Kavali RDO MK Seena Naik, DPO Dhanalakshmi, assistant director of survey and land records Hanuman Prasad and others were present.