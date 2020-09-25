Flexies supporting YSRCP govt make people speechless

Amaravati: A number of flexies appeared overnight on the busy Kanakadurgamma Varadhi in Vijayawada much to the bewilderment of the passerby on Friday.

The citizens wonder as to whom the flexies are sounding warnings.

The photographs of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and MLA Jogi Ramesh were displayed prominently which showed the name of YSRCP TUC leader Madu Sivaramakrishna as the publisher of the flexies.

Jogi Ramesh also claimed that there was nothing wrong in these flexies and stated that they were aimed at the people who were misusing and managing the institutions by holding constitutional posts.

The flexie announces that "They would not tolerate if any constitutional bodies came in their way to confine them with shackles. Ours is a popular government elected by people and who gave you any right to question us?"

Reacting on it, Jogi Ramesh stated that the public would not tolerate and revolt against those who hold constitutional posts and try to manage the constitutional institutions to meddle with the Government. Leaders like TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu who were managing the constitutional authorities against the government should realise that due to their vested interests the eligible 30 lakh poor would not get house sites, the poor would not get English medium education and many others. He said, "If you stop distribution of the house sites based on writ petitions lodged by a few people, then altogether 30 lakh beneficiaries are suffering. That means, it showed a negative impact on nearly one crore population. By denying the English medium education to the poor, they are at the disadvantage of getting many opportunities in the future," he added. However in the same breathe he maintained that they did not mention the High Court or any other courts in these flexies.