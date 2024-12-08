  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Flights to Vizag diverted due to bad weather

Flights to Vizag diverted due to bad weather
x
Highlights

Owing to unfavourable weather conditions, three IndiGo flights scheduled to land in Visakhapatnam Airport were diverted to other destinations on Saturday.

Visakhapatnam : Owing to unfavourable weather conditions, three IndiGo flights scheduled to land in Visakhapatnam Airport were diverted to other destinations on Saturday.

The flights were to be operated from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Delhi, the airport officials informed.

Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam (6E618), Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam (6E217) flights have been diverted to Hyderabad, while Delhi to Visakhapatnam (6E5345) flight was diverted to Bhubaneswar. These flights got diverted due to poor visibility.

In the meantime, flight No:6E575, Chennai to Visakhapatnam, was delayed and its ETA was scheduled at 9.58 am. Also, 6E7128, Vijayawada to Vizag did not take off as per the schedule, the officials informed.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick