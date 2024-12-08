Live
Flights to Vizag diverted due to bad weather
Visakhapatnam : Owing to unfavourable weather conditions, three IndiGo flights scheduled to land in Visakhapatnam Airport were diverted to other destinations on Saturday.
The flights were to be operated from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Delhi, the airport officials informed.
Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam (6E618), Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam (6E217) flights have been diverted to Hyderabad, while Delhi to Visakhapatnam (6E5345) flight was diverted to Bhubaneswar. These flights got diverted due to poor visibility.
In the meantime, flight No:6E575, Chennai to Visakhapatnam, was delayed and its ETA was scheduled at 9.58 am. Also, 6E7128, Vijayawada to Vizag did not take off as per the schedule, the officials informed.
