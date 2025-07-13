Flood alert as water level rises in Godavari

Rajamahendravaram: The flood intensity in Godavari river near Rajamahendravaram is increasing steadily. As of now, the water level at Dowleswaram stands at 10 feet. Authorities have released 5 lakh cusecs of water into the sea from the barrage.

Officials predict that the flood intensity may rise further in the next 48 hours. If the water level reaches 11.75 feet at the Dowleswaram barrage, the first flood warning will be issued. Based on the current trend, there is a possibility that the water level may cross the first warning threshold, officials said. With officials warning of a potential rise in the Godavari flood levels, residents of low-lying lanka villages in Konaseema district are growing increasingly anxious. At Bobbarlanka near the Cotton Barrage, floodwaters are nearing residential areas, while the situation at Pitchukalanka is described as severe.

On Saturday, 11,750 cusecs of water were released into the delta canals — with 6,500 cusecs directed to the Western Delta, 4,800 cusecs to the Eastern Delta, and 2,450 cusecs to the Central Delta.

Revenue and irrigation officials have advised residents of flood-prone areas to remain alert. Floodwaters are rising in villages like Thogarapaya and Ayyanavillilanka. In many areas, bathing ghats are already submerged, and floodwaters are surrounding several low-lying settlements in the lanka villages. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and are preparing for any necessary emergency response as the water level continues to rise.