Flood Alert at Prakasam Barrage Due to Heavy Rains

The irrigation authorities have issued a flood alert as heavy rainfall causes water levels to rise at the Prakasam Barrage. The Water Resources Department officials are closely monitoring the situation.

Currently, the barrage is experiencing an inflow of 20,748 cusecs, with 18,125 cusecs being released downstream. Additionally, 2,623 cusecs are diverted to the canals.

The situation is under continuous review to ensure public safety and effective management of water resources. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.