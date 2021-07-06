Flood alert sounded as Godavari surges in East Godavari

Rajamahendravaram: The district officials are on high alert as floodwater started arriving in River Godavari in East Godavari district. A control room has been set up to monitor the floodwater round-the-clock at Sir Arthur Cotton (SAC) barrage at Dowleswaram in Rajamahendravaram.

Dowleswaram Barrage head works Executive Engineer G Srinivasa Rao told 'The Hans India' that currently the flood water level at the barrage is 10.75 feet. He said that three flood warnings were issued depending on the water surge in the river. He said that the water level at the SAC Barrage is 10.09 feet on Monday.

ITDA Chinturu Project Officer Ramana stated that more than 22 lakh cusecs of water is likely to flow in the event of any flood. There is possibility of backwater to arrive and inundate the territories.

There are 1.5 lakh people in the Chinturu division. He said that the backwater has already arrived at Sabari-Godavari confluence area in the Agency. He said people need not worry. Eessential commodities will be kept in stock and made available for the flood affected people in the agency.

He said that the task force personnel, volunteers will be ready to render service to the flood-affected people.