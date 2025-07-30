Live
Flood flow increased to Vijayawada Prakasam barrage
Highlights
The flood flow at Prakasam Barrage is steadily increasing, prompting authorities to issue a warning to local residents. District Collector Lakshmi confirmed that 65,000 cusecs have been released from the Pulichintala project, with projections indicating that approximately 300,000 cusecs of floodwater may occur within the next two days.
Fishermen and residents living in the river basin area are urged to remain vigilant. In light of the flooding incidents experienced in Vijayawada last year, officials are taking all necessary precautions to avert a similar disaster. The authorities have assured the public that comprehensive measures are being implemented to ensure safety in the affected regions.
