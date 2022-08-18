Flood flow to Dowleswaram barrage continues with inflow of 15.84 cusecs

As the flood flow is increasing at the Dowleswaram Cotton Barrage, the authorities are continuing the second danger warning. At present, the water level at the barrage continues up to 15.70 feet and the authorities are releasing 11,000 cusecs of water into the delta canals and 15.84 lakh cusecs into the sea.



On the other hand, the flood flow to Srisailam reservoir has decreased. As many as seven gates of the reservoir are raised by 10 feet and the water is released. 1,94,284 cusecs of water is being released to Sagar through the spillway.



A flow of 2.77 lakh cusecs coming to Srisailam from Jurala and Sunkesula with water level touching 884.30 feet. The full water storage of the reservoir continues to be 211.47 TMC as against 215.80 TMC. 32,983 cusecs of water is used for electricity generation in Srisailam right and left hydroelectric power stations and released to Sagar.