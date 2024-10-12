Flood relief kits distributed to rag-pickers

Vijayawada: In a massive relief effort,Andhra Loyola Institutions, in partnership with the Linsi Foundation and numerous generous donors, distributed 1,000 comprehensive flood relief kits, primarily benefiting the marginalised rag-picking community, whose lives were upended by the recent deluge of Budameru.

Each kit included two bed-sheets, towels, a mosquito net, a full sanitisation kit, a gas stove, a mat, and essential dry rations, all designed to restore a sense of normalcy and dignity to those struggling in the aftermath of nature’s wrath.

Rector Fr John and Principal Fr GAP Kishore, Fr Bala, Founder Director of YES-J, along with programme coordinator Pity Parker, M Mani Raju, Dr A Samuel Dayakar and John, worked shoulder to shoulder with an army of dedicated volunteers from Andhra Loyola College and ALIET.

The organisers said that this is not just an act of charity; it is a testament to what is possible when institutions, communities and individuals unite with a shared purpose.