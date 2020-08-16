Floodwater inflows into River Krishna increase

Vijayawada: Krishna district administration is on high alert with increasing inflows into Prakasam Barrage due to heavy rains in the upland areas of the district and khammam district for the last four days.

Floodwater from Munneru is continuing resulting in increase of inflows into Prakasam Barrage. Consequently, over 70,000 cusecs of water was being released from the barrage. Another 10,000 cusecs was being released for irrigation purposes from canals.

It is expected the inflows may reach 1 lakh cusecs in two days. District Collector Md Imtiaz on Saturday evening visited the Prakasam Barrage and reviewed the flood situation and spoke to the irrigation officials.

The Collector speaking to revenue and municipal officials of downstream of Prakasam Barrage asked them to be on high alert as water discharge will increase in the next few days. All 70 gates of the Prakasam barrage were lifted to release over 70,000 cusecs of floodwater. Over 10,000 cusecs water is being released for irrigation purposes.

The district administration has already set up control rooms at the revenue divisional offices, at the Collectorate in Machilipatnam and the Collector's camp office in Vijayawada.