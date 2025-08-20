Floodwater outflow from Prakasam barrage increases

Vijayawada: Krishna district collector DK Balaji on Tuesday instructed the officials to remain alert and available at their respective headquarters, and to take all necessary precautionary measures as the Krishna River flood water outflow from Prakasam barrage is increasing. He reviewed the floodwater levels which crossed 4.32 lakh cusecs on Tuesday evening. Collector Balaji conducted a video conference with the district and field-level officials to review the flood situation.

During the meeting, the collector stated that currently 4.35 lakh cusecs of floodwater is released from Prakasam Barrage into the Krishna River. He said areas along the Krishna River, especially the mandals of Thotlavalluru, Penamaluru, Koduru, and Nagayalanka, as well as those along the Budameru stream, should remain highly alert. Officials and staff must stay at their headquarters, closely monitor the situation, and take appropriate action as needed. He said that no one is allowed to take leave until the flood situation comes under control. Specifically, Village Revenue Officers (VROs), Panchayat Secretaries, engineers from the Water Resources and Panchayat Raj Departments, and Secretariat staff should all remain available at their headquarters until the floodwaters recede.

He directed that higher authorities must update regularly about the flood situation. If the flood discharge exceeds 6 lakh cusecs, people in Lanka (island) villages must be evacuated to safer locations without fail. Boats should be kept ready for this purpose, and trucks and cranes must also be arranged to transport these boats to necessary locations. Since flood intensity is particularly high in Thotlavalluru mandal, the 17 boats currently available should be deployed to the required areas by this evening.