Floral tricolour highlights ‘Made in India’ message
Rajamahendravaram: The Palla Venkanna Nursery in Kadiyam celebrated Independence Day with a unique and creative floral arrangement. As it is their annual tradition, the nursery management created a special display with plants to convey a message on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day.
This year’s stunning arrangement, conceptualised by nursery owners Palla Satyanarayana Murthy, Venkatesh, and Vinay, delivered a powerful message about boosting the value of the Indian rupee. Using thousands of border variety plants, they spelled out ‘Made in India’ and ‘Independence’.
The centrepiece of the display was a beautifully crafted Indian Tricolour.
It also featured a creative representation of an Indian citizen holding the flag in one hand and seemingly repairing the Indian rupee with the other. Satyanarayana Murthy said that this visual was intended to encourage citizens to prioritise the purchase of indigenous goods to strengthen the country’s economy and currency, a crucial step in the face of global economic decisions. The nursery’s display is being praised for its creativity and patriotic spirit.
A unique and creative floral arrangement to mark Independence Day