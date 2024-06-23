FLOW bus provides immersive practical learning experience

Tirupati : SSIIE-Technology Business Incubator of Sri Padmavati MahilaVisvavidyalayam (SPMVV) funded Rs25 lakh to Edodwaja Private Limited, a Hyderabad basedstart-up incubated at SSIIE-TBI to develop Futuristic Lab On Wheels (FLOW bus) through the Start-up India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS). The FLOW bus was inaugurated by Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy recently in the presence of TGSRTC chairman VC Sajjanar.

On this occasion, Revanth Reddy congratulated Madhulash Babu Krovvidi and Pavan Kumar, CTO of EdodwajaPvt. Ltd., for their innovative project. He emphasised the importance of such innovations in the era of emerging technologies and praised the FLOW for promoting hands-on learning experiences. He required support from the Telangana government and advised the principal secretary of the education department to take this initiative forward.

SPMVV vice-chancellor Prof D Bharathi, registrar Prof N Rajini and Prof S Jyothi congratulated the team of SSIIE-TBI and Edodwaja Pvt Ltd., for the successful launch of FLOW.

The FLOW bus is a state-of-the-art mobile laboratory equipped with cutting-edge technology, including robotics, AR/VR, drone technology, 3D printing, holograms and a mobile planetarium. It operates on solar power and is integrated with advanced sensors, providing students with a unique and immersive practical learning experience.

Madhulash Babu mentioned that the FLOW bus will be introduced in schools through a subscription model, offering practical workshops. Additionally, through the Edodwaja Foundation, these facilities will be provided to students across government schools, ensuring that quality education is accessible to all, irrespective of their geographical or economic backgrounds.