Flower exhibition inaugurated at Central Park

Visakhapatnam: As part of ‘Visakha Utsav’, a flower exhibition at VMRDA Central Park was inaugurated here on Thursday by Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, along with Gajuwaka MLA and TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority Commissioner N Tej Bharat.

Speaking on the occasion, Palla Srinivasa Rao stated that the flower show organised by the VMRDA is attracting all sections of the people.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is paying special attention to develop Visakhapatnam as a tourism hub, and these festivals are being organised as part of the endeavour, he informed.

VMRDA Commissioner N Tej Bharat stated that the flower show will be conducted at Central Park for three days. The entry is free for all and he urged the people to visit the flower show wherein the flowers were sourced from various places, including Bengaluru.

Dutch rose, carnation, Asiatic lily, bird of paradise, Transvaal daisy, among other varieties, have been exhibited at the venue.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao opined that people from Visakhapatnam, Bheemunipatnam, Anakapalli, and Araku are taking part in the Visakha Utsav celebrations, and that the flower show is a special attraction in the utsav.

VMRDA secretary Murali Krishna, chief engineer Vinay Kumar, chief accounts officer Hari Prasad, Chief Urban Planner Shilpa, In-charge DFO Varun Karthik, and other officials were present.