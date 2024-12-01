‘Focus is on HIV free society by 2030 through awareness programmes’

Tirupati / Chittoor : The government is working toward a HIV-free society by 2030, stated Chittoor DM&HO Dr Prabhavathi Devi during a meeting on Saturday in Chittoor. The session, focused on raising awareness about HIV/AIDS, was attended by officials from various departments.

Dr Prabhavathi Devi stressed that HIV, caused by the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (which weakens the immune system), spreads through the reuse of syringes by infected individuals, transfusion of HIV-positive blood and transmission from an HIV-positive mother to her child. She clarified that HIV/AIDS cannot be contracted through casual interactions like dining together, shaking hands or touching shared objects.

While there is no cure for AIDS, individuals living with HIV can lead healthy lives by taking free antiretroviral therapy (ART) medication and maintaining a nutritious diet. The DM&HO highlighted that creating awareness and ensuring social health are crucial steps toward achieving the government’s goal of an HIV-free society by 2030. She also warned that mocking or discriminating against HIV-positive individuals could lead to penalties of up to Rs.1 lakh and imprisonment under Rule Section 4.

DIO Dr C Hanumantha Rao, ZP CEO Ravikumar Naidu, DPO Sudhakar Rao, Deputy Director of Social Welfare Rajyalakshmi and other officials were present.

At a programme in SVIMS, Tirupati, Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor Dr RV Kumar underscored the importance of this year’s theme, “Take the Rights Path: My Health, My Right”, and called on students to contribute to building an AIDS-free nation.

Dr Nagaraj, Head of Community Medicine, pointed out that Andhra Pradesh ranks third in HIV/AIDS cases in India.

He stressed the need for awareness to prevent the spread of the disease and save lives. The program also featured skits, essays, and poster presentations on HIV/AIDS by students, who were encouraged to actively participate in raising awareness. Dr K Madhavi, Dr Usha Kalawat, Dr Swarna and others took part.