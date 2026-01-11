One dead, six hospitalised after smoke inhalation

Dharwad: In a tragic incident, one person died and six others fell ill due to smoke inhalation after lighting a stove to prepare chicken barbecue at a rented house in Dharwad. The condition of three among the hospitalised is reported to be critical.

The deceased has been identified as Bibek, a native of Nepal. The injured are Naresh (45), Nitesh (18), D Keshy (40), Sudhan (30), Kumar (50) and Laxman (30). All of them are Nepalese nationals and were working at a hotel named Ching’s Chow in Dharwad. The group was residing together in a house located at Nandini Layout near the KMF premises.

According to the police, the incident occurred on the night of Friday (January 9). After returning from work, the seven men lit a stove normally used for making tandoori rotis to prepare barbecue inside the house. After having dinner, they went to sleep without realising that smoke from the stove had filled the room.

Due to continuous inhalation of smoke in the closed space, all seven reportedly developed breathing difficulties during the night and remained unconscious till morning. When the workers failed to report for duty, the hotel owner went to check on them and discovered the incident.

All seven were immediately shifted to the Dharwad District Hospital, where doctors declared one brought dead. The remaining six are undergoing treatment, with three said to be in a serious condition. Police from Vidyagiri police station visited the spot and carried out an inspection. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.