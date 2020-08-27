Focus on Corona infected pregnant women: Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu asked the Anganwadi staff members to focus on health condition of pregnant women being treated at the Covid care centres.



He conducted a review meeting with the officials and staff members of the ICDS here on Wednesday and said they have to take care of the women till completion of the delivery, preferring the local Primary Health Centre.

He said Anganwadi centres would be started from September 1 and the officials should get ready with prior arrangements. He said the staff members have to wear facemasks and maintain social distance as per Covid protocols while performing their duties. He asked the officials to prepare a report on the status of material being provided to the pregnants, children, and lactating women.Collector also asked the ICDS officials to visit Covid care centres frequently and check the quality of food being served to patients. He also said they have to plan for deliveries of the pregnant women at the Centres maintaining the required quantity of blood for meeting the demand in case of any emergency. He said the infected pregnant can be treated even in the private hospitals and they had directed the hospitals to treat them. Further, he said that schools were likely to open from September 5 and asked the officials to complete all works under Naadu-Nedu before August 1. The Collector said they were waiting for guidelines from the Centre on Unlock-4 and the teachers should attend schools following Covid protocols.

Both students and teachers have to wear facemasks and maintain social distancing as part of the preventive measures. He asked the teachers to create awareness among parents on the protocols to be followed by the students certainly. He asked them to handover Vidya Kanuka kits to the students on the day of opening schools. Project Director of SSA Dr Brahmananda Reddy and others were present.