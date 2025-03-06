Live
- Sports Min Mandaviya to chair ‘Chintan Shivir’ on 2028 Olympics preparation, sports governance
- Udit Raj says Akhilesh not wrong in supporting Abu Azmi
- Emeralds students shine in CA results
- Champions Trophy: Miller backs NZ to win, admits travel ahead of semi-final wasn’t ideal
- 7 robbers held, booty worth ₹35 lakh recovered
- Regency College Celebrates National Cold Cuts Day with Culinary Flair
- No season should be off-season for Uttarakhand, says PM Modi
- Remove encroachments, Commissioner instructs officials
- Ultraviolette Unveils Tesseract Electric Scooters in India; Check Prices
- Bangladesh Interim govt yet again fails to provide textbooks to millions of students
Just In
Focus on drinking water scarcity during summers says Chittoor Collector Sumit Kumar
District Collector Sumit Kumar has warned that stringent action will be taken against MPDOs and RWS officials if they display negligence in addressing drinking water scarcity in the upcoming summer.
Chittoor :District Collector Sumit Kumar has warned that stringent action will be taken against MPDOs and RWS officials if they display negligence in addressing drinking water scarcity in the upcoming summer. Addressing a video conference on Wednesday, he highlighted that the district is likely to face drinking water shortages in April. He directed officials to take necessary precautionary measures, including identifying existing water resources and drilling borewells or undertaking deepening works where required. He emphasised that any delay in executing these tasks would not be tolerated. The Collector instructed officials to upload bills related to works undertaken through the 15th Finance Commission funds without delay. He stressed that these funds should be utilised promptly and relevant bills submitted to the Zilla Parishad. He reiterated that officials must maintain meticulous records by geo-tagging photos of three stages – borewell installation, pump set installation, and water supply – in the M-Book record.
To prevent water contamination and associated diseases like typhoid, chikungunya, and fever, the Collector instructed officials to repair pipelines regularly, clean protected water tanks once a month, and maintain cleanliness in surrounding areas. MPDOs at the mandal level and commissioners at the municipal level were directed to coordinate with the health department to identify vulnerable areas and take preventive measures against seasonal diseases.
ZP CEO Ravi Kumar Naidu, DPO Sudhakar Rao, MPDOs, municipal commissioners, and other officials participated in the video conference.