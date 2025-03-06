Focus on drinking water scarcity during summers says Chittoor Collector Sumit Kumar

Chittoor :District Collector Sumit Kumar has warned that stringent action will be taken against MPDOs and RWS officials if they display negligence in addressing drinking water scarcity in the upcoming summer. Addressing a video conference on Wednesday, he highlighted that the district is likely to face drinking water shortages in April. He directed officials to take necessary precautionary measures, including identifying existing water resources and drilling borewells or undertaking deepening works where required. He emphasised that any delay in executing these tasks would not be tolerated. The Collector instructed officials to upload bills related to works undertaken through the 15th Finance Commission funds without delay. He stressed that these funds should be utilised promptly and relevant bills submitted to the Zilla Parishad. He reiterated that officials must maintain meticulous records by geo-tagging photos of three stages – borewell installation, pump set installation, and water supply – in the M-Book record.

To prevent water contamination and associated diseases like typhoid, chikungunya, and fever, the Collector instructed officials to repair pipelines regularly, clean protected water tanks once a month, and maintain cleanliness in surrounding areas. MPDOs at the mandal level and commissioners at the municipal level were directed to coordinate with the health department to identify vulnerable areas and take preventive measures against seasonal diseases.

ZP CEO Ravi Kumar Naidu, DPO Sudhakar Rao, MPDOs, municipal commissioners, and other officials participated in the video conference.