Focus on e-cropping, CM Jagan to officials

Tadepalli: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed a wide range of issues, including MGNREGS works, digital libraries, E-cropping, Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Rakshana scheme and Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku scheme during his Spandana video conference with the district collectors and SPs on Thursday.

Directing the officials to focus on usage of material component under National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Anantapur districts, he said measures should be taken to complete construction of village secretariats in Krishna, East Godavari and Kurnool districts. He also directed the district collectors of Krishna, Kurnool and East Godavari districts to focus on completing Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBKs) buildings and to pay attention on YSR Health Clinics.

The Chief Minister said 4,314 digital libraries are being constructed in first phase and instructed the officials to take all necessary steps to build these libraries. He told the district collectors of Anantapur, Chittoor, East Godavari, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam to pay special attention in this regard.

He said e-cropping is required for crop purchase and it is the basic function of RBKs to do e-cropping and directed the district collectors and joint collectors to focus on it. He said district collectors should focus on Continuous Monitoring of Agriculture Prices and Procurement (CMAPP) and ensure remunerative prices to farmers.

He said crop insurance, zero interest loans, Input subsidy and crop procurement will be done properly only if e-cropping is done. The Chief Minister said agriculture advisory committee meetings should be held on the first Friday of the month at the RBK level, on the second Friday at the mandal level and on the third Friday at the district level. The state level meeting should be held on the fourth Friday in the presence of agriculture secretary and the suggestions and advice of these meetings should be noted.

The Chief Minister said seeds, fertilisers and pesticides of good quality should be distributed through RBKs and asserted that products only related to empanelled companies should be provided. He reminded that the state government gives guarantee to the items given through RBKs. They should be thoroughly examined by Seed Corporation.

He said land survey is being conducted after 100 years and land disputes in villages would be solved through Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku Bhoomi Rakshana scheme. The land survey is being conducted in 51 villages as pilot project and will be done in another 650 villages by December and the comprehensive land survey will be completed by 2023. He said records will be updated once survey is completed and new passbooks will be issued to the owners. The Chief Minister said 47.4 lakh people will be benefited through Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku scheme and the beneficiaries will get all kinds of rights over their property. The scheme will start on December 21.

The Chief Minister said inspections have improved the functioning of village/ward secretariats. The registers should be checked during inspections. He instructed the officials to prepare a protocol to register issues and solve problems and check if they are being followed or not. He said inspections revealed that 80 percent of secretariats employees are performing their duties well and directed the officials to support remaining 20 per cent to improve their performance.

The Chief Minister said citizen outreach programme should be conducted on October 29 and 30. The secretariat employees should meet families along with volunteers and these meetings should be held on the second Wednesday at the mandal level and on the third Wednesday at the district level. The state level meeting should be held on the fourth Wednesday in the presence of department secretary.

Deputy Chief Minister (medical and health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), municipal and urban development minister Botcha Satyanarayana, chief secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, land administration chief commissioner Neerab Kumar Prasad, agriculture special chief secretary Poonam Malakondaiaha, housing special chief secretary Ajay Jain, panchayat raj and rural development principal secretary G K Dwivedi and others took part.