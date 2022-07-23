Focus on foot patrolling, CP Kanti Rana Tata tells officials

Vijayawada (NTR District): Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata asked the police personnel to focus on foot patrolling within the limits of all police stations across the district. He addressed Assistant Commissioners of Police and Station House Officers of all divisions at n a crime review meeting at the city police headquarters here on Friday.

Referring to the sensitive areas in the city limits, the Police Commissioner said that foot patrolling should be intensified in areas like Kothapet, Ajit Singh Nagar, Nunna and other areas with the cooperation of Armed Reserve personnel.

The police personnel were directed to concentrate on pending cases, particularly on those pending for a very long time and try to solve them as early as possible.

He told them that the list of the members of blade batch, Ganja peddlers and consumers should be prepared and there should be a constant vigil on them. He underlined the importance of counselling to the blade batch, history and KD gangs after gathering information about any differences among them.

The CP told the Disha teams should patrol the lonely areas. Investigation into the cases related women should be conducted without any delay. Cases should be filed in the judicial courts after completing investigation and get CC numbers, he added.

Kanti Rana Tata told the station house officers to bring the important cases and issues to the higher officials without any delay. The Commissioner instructed the Special Enforcement Bureau officials to focus on illicit distilling of arrack, bootlegging, Ganja and other smuggling activities.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Vishal Gunni, Mary Prashanti, Udaya Rani and Babu Rao, Additional DCPs Venkataratnam, Moka Sattibabu, Lakshmipati, Kolli Srinivasa Rao, ACPs, Inspectors and SEB officials participated in the meeting.