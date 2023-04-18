Focus on manuscripts preservation, TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy tells officials

Tirupati : The rare manuscripts which are available with TTD Manuscript Project need to be scanned (digitized), after curing them using advanced methods for their preservation intact for centuries for future generations, said TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy.

A review meeting was held on the progress of works in the Manuscript Project at SV Vedic University on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO said the Manuscript Project of TTD, functioning in SV Vedic University has a tie-up with the National Manuscript Mission (NMU) to avail its expertise in curing, preservation and editing of the rare manuscripts and sought the concerned to take the advice of the NMU for the well maintenance of the manuscript to safeguard them.

Urging the project officials to prepare a catalogue of the available manuscripts for ready reference, the EO also wanted them to bring the manuscripts including those from SV University, ASI, in a book form after their scanning.

The project officials made power point presentations on the progress of the works including, collection, curing, scanning and preservation of the manuscripts.

JEO (Health and Education) Sada Bhargavi, SV Vedic University Vice-Chancellor Ranisadasiva Murthy, TTD Manuscript Project Officer Vijayalakshmi, Sanatana Jeevana Trust chief Sasidhar, Registrar Radhesyam and others were present.