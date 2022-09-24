Focus on sports along with academics, students told

Bhimavaram(West Godavari): West Godavari SP U Ravi Prakash advised the students to focus on sports along with academics while inaugurating the State-level Under-13 sub-junior boys and girls badminton championship organised under the Sagi Ramakrishnam Raju Memorial Sports Meet at SRKR Engineering College with Principal Dr M Jagapati Raju in the chair here on Friday.

The SP said that the students would achieve concentration, sporting spirit and self-confidence by participating in the sports. He exhorted the students to take a cue from the great sports personalities like PV Sindhu, P Gopichand and others. He appealed to the parents to extend necessary cooperation in this regard.

The Principal said that the students of SRKR Engineering College are in the forefront in sports also. He recalled that their college students secured the first place in two disciplines in the national-level Fit India Challenge organised by the All-India Council for Technical Education last year. He said that the college is conducting state-level tournaments next year as part of the New Education Policy to encourage the students in sports.

AP Badminton Association secretary Dr P Ankamma Chowdary stated that the national sportspersons are going to start sports academies in the State and within the next two years good sportsmen would come out to play badminton at the national-level.

College secretary and correspondent SRK Nishant Varma, college vice-president SV Ranga Raju, sports organising secretary Dr P Satyanarayana Raju, district badminton association secretary Mente Vamsi Krishna, vice-presidents KSRP Prasad and VV Somaraju, organising coordinators Dr Ch Harimohan and Dr G Sarika, college administrative manager Ch Dilip Chakravarti and others participated.