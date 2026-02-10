Focus on trending industry technologies, students told

Ongole: The four-day event, QISFEST-2026, concluded at QIS College of Engineering and Technology here on Monday, announced Dr Nidamanuru Surya Kalyan Chakravarti, Head of QIS Educational Institutions, and Executive Vice-Chairman Dr Nidamanuru Sri Gayatri Devi.

Andhra Pradesh State Higher Education Council Vice-Chairman Prof S Vijay Bhaskar Rao attended as the chief guest at QISFEST, where students from around 75 colleges and universities participated in various competitions over four days. He presented prizes and cash awards worth Rs 10 lakh to the winners of various competitions.

Prof Vijay Bhaskar Rao emphasised that festivals like QISFEST help uncover student talent and urged students to reduce mobile usage while actively participating in activities. He advised students to study strategically, focusing on trending industry technologies, and highlighted emerging opportunities in electronics and various sectors beyond IT.

QIS vice-president Bachina Chenchuprasad praised the impressive project displays and commended students’ presentation skills. Dr Sameer Kumar Devarakonda presented the fest report, noting participation from universities nationwide. Dr Sri Gayatri Devi expressed gratitude in her closing address, congratulating participants and winners. Students thanked management for the excellent arrangements, musical concerts, and the DJ night, expressing joy at the opportunity to showcase their talents.