Focus will be laid on completing RuBs & RoBs, assures Pemmasani

Guntur : Union Minister Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar assured that he will fulfill all the election promises and complete the pending infrastructure projects.

He addressed a meeting held at R&B Guest House in Guntur city along with District Collector M Venugopal Reddy, Joint collector G Rajakumari and railway officials. Speaking on this occasion, he said voters defeated the YSRCP government because they neglected development. He said he will concentrate on the RuBs and RoBs which are pending in Guntur city.

He discussed the construction of a flyover bridge at Sankar Vilas Centre, Inner Ring Road, bridges which are under construction and traffic problems in Guntur city. The projects discussed include RoB at Gujjanagundla-Perecherla Road, Seethanagaram Gate, Sanjeevaiah Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Pedakakani Yard, highways construction and road widening to find a solution to traffic problems. GMC officials explained about the progress of the road widening works in Guntur city.

Later speaking to the media he assured that he will complete all the pending projects. He said he had directed officials to prepare DPR for every pending project and fixed a timeframe for the same. He said at least Rs 2,000 crore is required to complete all the pending RuBs and RoBs in Guntur city and DPRs were ready for some projects.

The Union Minister gave 30 days to 45 days time for the preparation of the DPR for each project and assured that he will monitor the file movement to speed up the projects. He said the TDP government in the State would give top priority for infrastructure development.

Guntur Divisional Railway Manager Rama Krishna, city planner Pradeep and R&B SE Srinivasa Rao were among those who participated in the meeting. . Meanwhile, Sattenapalli MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana met Union minister Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar at his residence in Guntur city and sought his cooperation for the development of Sattenapalli Assembly constituency.

They discussed the pending projects in the constituency. Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar assured that he will extend his cooperation for the development of Sattenapalli Assembly constituency.