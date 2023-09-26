Fogging becomes a burden for Panchayats

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In view of the spread of seasonal diseases like malaria, dengue, and typhoid, there has been an increase in the importance of mosquito eradication measures in villages across the district. Fogging is one of the most important of these. But there are allegations that fogging has become a big farce in villages across the district.

There are 19 mandals in the district. Out of these 300 Panchayats, 511 Villages (Village Secretariats) are located. Fogging machines have been distributed to some secretariats and panchayats in the district in the last two years. In some of the minor panchayats, these machines were not even taken out of the boxes. The reason for this is the financial burden of using them.

Officials of panchayats say that one liter of petrol, four liters of diesel, five liters of mosquito repellent, one two-wheeler, and two workers are required to operate the fogging machine for one hour. He said that one-time fogging will cost Rs.15 thousand in a minor panchayat and Rs.25 thousand in a major panchayat according to their extent.

Panchayat staff have not been given adequate training in the operation of Fogging machines. There are cases where fogging machines are damaged. It is said that the fogging machines in about twenty villages have to be repaired.

As mosquito repellent is not available in PHCs, Panchayat staff has to buy it in the open market. Panchayat Clerk Srinivas said that the cost per liter is around one thousand rupees and five liters of oil should be used for fogging once. A panchayat ward member Subbarao said that fogging is not being done in their panchayat as it is very costly work. District panchayat officer Satyanarayana told Hans India that fogging is a must to prevent mosquitoes. He said that steps will be taken to do fogging in all the villages. Damaged fogging machines will be repaired.

The sanitation situation in many villages is poor. Garbage is dumped in public places. Mud pits are visible in the rain-fed villages. Mosquitoes thrive in areas where water is stored. Bleaching is being done near the garbage heaps in the villages. Special sanitation measures are being taken in areas where fever and seasonal diseases are high.