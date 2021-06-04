Follow doctor's advice religiously

Kadapa: "If we deal in a proper way coronavirus will die of it's own, says Pattapurathi Narasimha kumar, Deputy Tahasildar Rayachoti mandal.



37-years-old officer was infected by the virus on April 29 while he was inspecting quarantine centers in hospitals under his mandal. Following which he developed body pains and shortness in breathing. He then approached Rayachoti area hospital where he tested positive for the virus. However doctor advised him home isolation. "Doctor prescribed me Doxilin, Dolo 650, Citrazen except these I did not use any medicines during my ten days home isolation," Tahasildar said.

Speaking to The Hans India Narasimha Kumar said that he stayed in a separate room at the second floor of his building and completely avoided watching TV and social media. "Following doctor's advice and medication is most important for quick recovery. And also Pranayam and Yoga twice a day," added Kumar.

"My wife was a great support she used to serve the best nutritious food along with warm water," Kumar said. He further said that to avoid loneness he preferred home isolation instead of government quarantine centers with all facilities including oxygen and nutritious food.

He pointed out that during first wave of corona virus there was no treatment available in private hospitals. Only government hospitals functioned round the clock. He said that the Ciovid treatment now is far better than that of first wave. "Donot get confused over which medication to use, follow doctor's advice and remember it is the most important thing to win the battle against Covid-19," he suggested.