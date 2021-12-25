Follow laws, avoid litigations: CJI NV Ramana

The Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Saturday emphasised on the importance of rule of law. He said if one abides by law and if the governments work within the framework of law, there would be no need to approach the courts and number of litigations can come down or else state of anarchy would prevail.



The CJI made these remarks at a civic reception organised by the Rotary Club in Vijayawada soon after a high tea hosted by the State Government at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife YS Bharati called on the CJI at Novotel hotel and invited him for the high tea. Chief Justices and judges of AP and Telangana High Courts and officials participated in the high tea.

Later, he was given life-time achievement award by the Rotary Club. Ramana said that since the country was celebrating Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, it was time for a discussion and debate on the Constitution of India, the responsibilities and rights the constitution gives to the people of this country and to what extent the governments were implementing in letter and spirit. People should be made aware of their rights and responsibilities regarding issues like illiteracy, health and unemployment.

He also stressed on the need for simplification of the judicial system to reach the common man.

He said intellectual groups have a major role to play in creating awareness among people.



He said the judiciary has been facing several issues and he was trying to resolve them.

He said that judicial infrastructure should be improved. The CJI said that 4.6 crore cases were pending in the country and the legal fraternity should try for speedy resolution of the cases.

Referring to Vijayawada, he said he was pained to see that Vijayawada which was well known for political and social awareness right from the 1950s had lost its original glory. Vijayawada was known for political, literary and cultural activities. It's time for all sections to see that once again the importance of Vijayawada was restored.

He said the younger generation should be encouraged to read books particularly on Telugu literature and parents should see that they speak fluent and proper Telugu.

These days it has become a fashion to say that their children cannot speak fluently in Telugu. It is a sweet and progressive language and all efforts should be made to enhance its importance and greatness, he added.