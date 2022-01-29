Follow protocol strictly: Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Nellore: Assembly Privileges Committee Chairman Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Friday stated that the committee will protect rights of all 175 legislators across the state from protocol violations. Convening a meet at the New ZP conference hall here on Friday, Kakani Govardhan Reddy said violation of protocol was punishable and willful infringement attracts severe action.

The Chairman informed that they were taking complaints easy in case of any minor mistakes and suggested the senior officials to keep an eye on such lapses. He said the Committee visited various places on Friday in the district and educated the officials on how to prepare inauguration stones, make seating arrangements and others.

District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu asked the officials to follow protocol strictly failing which attracts disciplinary action. He said they were communicating the orders of the government to all officials through the DRO, the protocol officer at district level, for knowledge on the issues. Joint Collectors, Nellore RDO and others were present.

Further, Privileges Committee members Malladi Vishnu, S Venkata China Appala Naidu, Silpa Chakrapani and Dr V Varaprasad Rao initially visited Venkaiah Swamy temple at Golagamudi in Venkatachalam mandal. Temple authorities felicitated the members according to the tradition of temple and explained about the significance of temple.

The members also visited Krishnapatnam Port and the CEO Avinash Chand Rey welcomed the members and explained about the port activities. Administrative officer Ganesh Sharma invited them for a trip on the sea for understanding on port operations.